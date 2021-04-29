Henan sets up $4.6 billion fund to address local firms’ debt risks

Twenty-four companies backed by the provincial government of Central China’s Henan plan to jointly set up a RMB 30 billion ($4.6 billion) credit guarantee fund to assist local enterprises in dealing with debt risks, a Henan government official told Caixin.

The fund, which was registered Tuesday with RMB 4 billion of registered capital, will raise RMB 5 billion in the first phase.

Henan government-controlled Zhongyuan Yuzi Investment Holding Group led the investment with a 25% stake. Henan Energy and Chemical Industry Group, parent of debt-ridden Yongcheng Coal and Electricity Holding Group, also took part in the fund with a 1.25% holding, business registration records showed.