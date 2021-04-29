China-Africa trade leaps in first quarter on post-pandemic rebound

Trade between China and Africa rose by 26.9% in the first quarter of this year compared with 2020, helped by the recovery of economies after the devastating coronavirus pandemic, reported the South China Morning Post.

Two-way China-Africa trade totalled $52.1 billion in the first three months of the year as most economies eased trade and travel restrictions that had been imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

The latest Chinese customs data showed that China exported goods worth $29.8 billion to Africa in the quarter, up 39.2% from last year. African countries sold China goods worth $22.3 billion during the period, a 13.6% increase.

Virag Forizs, an Africa economist at London-based consultancy Capital Economics, said the recent waves of Covid-19 in Africa appeared to be less economically damaging, with the authorities avoiding harsh restrictions on businesses and traders. “This is probably reflected in stronger African demand for Chinese products, while also bearing in mind base effects,” she said.