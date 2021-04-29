TikTok to set up European transparency center to ease data security concerns

TikTok, one of the world’s highest-earning non-game apps, has unveiled plans to create a European transparency and accountability center in Ireland in a renewed effort to ease concerns of policymakers and the broader public over how the Chinese app handles user data, reported Caixin.

In a statement published on Tuesday, ByteDance-owned TikTok said that the center will enable outside experts to get an insight into how its technology is used to keep its community safe, how its teams moderate content and how its recommendation technology works.

Tuesday’s announcement came a week after TikTok became the target of a legal claim led by the former Children’s Commissioner for England Anne Longfield, accusing the short video app of illegally collecting the private information of millions of European children.