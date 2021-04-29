EU lawmakers warn that China investment deal is “on ice” over Beijing sanctions

Dozens of Brussels lawmakers have criticized China’s efforts to “gag” European critics through sanctions and vowed to block the EU-China investment deal while the measures remain in place, reported the South China Morning Post.

At a debate in the European Parliament on Wednesday, more than 30 members took the floor to denounce the sanctions imposed by Beijing last month, moves that targeted a host of elected officials, ambassadors, academics and think tanks.

They warned China that the investment deal was “on ice”, and also took aim at European Commission officials who they claimed had prioritized commercial ties with China, reported the SCMP.

“If we want to show once and for all that the EU is not just a supermarket but rather has principles … we have to come up with some tangible action, and that means we need to reject the investment agreement,” Emmanuel Maurel, a French MEP, said in a statement.