Huawei reports quarterly revenue drop as smartphone income hit

Huawei saw revenue fall 16.5% in the first quarter compared to a year earlier, hurt by a dip in sales after selling its budget smartphone unit Honor in November, reported Reuters.
Revenues were RMB 152.2 billion ($23.46 billion) in the first quarter, it said on Wednesday.
But it said net profit margin rose 3.8 percentage points compared to a year earlier to 11.1%, it said, as the company cut costs and received a boost from $600 million in royalty payments.
“2021 will be a challenging year for us, but it’s also the year that our future development strategy will begin to take shape,” Huawei’s rotating chairman Eric Xu said in the statement.
You must log in to post a comment.