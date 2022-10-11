Home sales down almost 40% y-o-y during holiday

Chinese new home sales by floor area fell 37.7% year-on-year over the week-long National Day holiday starting from October 1, a private survey showed on Saturday, as tough COVID-19 curbs further dented fragile demand, reports Reuters . The property market has lurched from crisis to crisis, with slumping sales and developers defaulting on debts, while consumer confidence has been soured by repeated COVID-19 lockdowns and a mortgage boycott.

Among 20 cities monitored by the China Index Academy, the average daily floor area of homes sold in four tier-one cities all fell sharply from last year’s holiday season, with declines of 64% in Beijing, 49% in Shenzhen and 47% in Shanghai.

The sharpest fall, of 80% on the year, was in the eastern city of Hangzhou, higher than the rest of the cities monitored.