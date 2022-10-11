Record sales for Tesla in China

Tesla continued to dominate China’s premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, with deliveries in September hitting an all-time high on the back of expanded production capacity at its Shanghai Gigafactory, reports the South China Morning Post .

The US carmaker delivered 83,135 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to customers in China and overseas, surpassing the previous record of 78,906 units set in June, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Deliveries rose 8% month on month in September and 48.4% from a year ago.

“Tesla’s branding awareness gives it an overwhelming advantage over its Chinese rivals,” said David Zhang, a visiting professor at the engineering department of Huanghe Science and Technology University. “New models developed by China’s smart EV companies have not become a real threat to Tesla yet.”