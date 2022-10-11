China holiday travel down

China recorded 422 million tourist trips over the weeklong National Day holiday beginning on October 1, down 18.2% from last year’s holiday season, government data showed, as the sector remains hit by stringent COVID-19 curbs, reports Nikkei Asia .

The number of trips was 60.7% of the pre-COVID 2019 level, state broadcaster CCTV reported late on Friday, citing figures from China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Domestic tourism revenues, at RMB 287.2 billion ($40.37 billion), were down 26.2% on the year and just 44.2% of their pre-pandemic 2019 level, the data showed.