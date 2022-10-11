Tencent-backed payment platform retains $5.5bn valuation

Payment platform startup Airwallex has raised $100 million in an extension of its series E funding round while keeping its previous valuation amid current market volatility, reports Bloomberg .

Australian industry superannuation fund HostPlus and a North American pension fund participated in the extension along with existing investors including Tencent Holdings, Airwallex said in a statement Tuesday. The company was able to maintain its valuation at $5.5 billion, according to the statement, which didn’t identify the pension fund.

Other existing investors in the round extension were 1835i Ventures, Hermitage Capital, Lone Pine Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital China and Square Peg. The new funds propelled Airwallex’s total funding to more than $900 million as it continues to boost global growth.