Huawei developing advanced chip designing software 

Huawei Technologies has developed software tools capable of designing chips as advanced as 14 nanometers, advancing efforts to help Chinese companies sidestep US sanctions and replace American technology, reports Bloomberg .

The telecom leader’s inhouse teams worked with domestic partners to build tools required for creating chips considered a few generations behind cutting-edge, Rotating Chairman Eric Xu said. It plans to verify the products—known as electronic design automation or EDA software—this year, Xu added.

Huawei is among a coterie of Chinese hardware technology providers working furiously to replace sanctioned US components and software from AI chips to EDA tools—an arena dominated by American firms Cadence Design Systems and Synopsys. Chinese chip software developer Empyrean Technology rose as much as 7% in Shanghai on Monday after saying it has built solid commercial ties with major local chip designers and makers.