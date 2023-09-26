Huawei keeps quiet on new phone, unveils other products

US-sanctioned Huawei Technologies unveiled a slew of new products at a widely-watched release ceremony on Monday but kept quiet on its latest smartphone, which is powered by a home-grown chip that is seen as a breakthrough in the country’s hi-tech self-sufficiency drive, reports the South China Morning Post.
The Shenzhen-based company named Hong Kong movie star Andy Lau Tak-wah as ambassador for its new luxury brand, Ultimate Design, and unveiled a new gold smartwatch at the event, but it made no comment on the make-up of the powerful chip behind its Mate 60 Pro smartphone.
Other new products included a tablet called MatePad Pro, an enormous 98-inch smart television screen, named V5 Pro, and ear pods FreeBuds Pro 3. “Today is a special day. [We want to] thank the great support from people around the country,” said Richard Yu Chengdong, chief executive of Huawei’s consumer business unit and chairman of its car unit.
