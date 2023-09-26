HK crypto firm loses $200m in hack

Hackers stole around $200 million from cryptocurrency firm Mixin early on Saturday, the company said on social media platform X on Monday, in what researchers say is the largest crypto theft so far this year, reports the South China Morning Post . Mixin, which lists its location on LinkedIn as Hong Kong, said the database of its network’s cloud service provider was “attacked by hackers, resulting in the loss of some assets” and that “the funds involved are approximately $200 million.”

Mixin describes itself as a network for transferring digital assets. It has one million users, according to its website.

It said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it had stopped allowing users to withdraw their funds from the network, but that transfers were not affected and that services will reopen once the vulnerabilities are fixed.