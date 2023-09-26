China and EU agree on a ‘mechanism’ for export controls

China and the EU have agreed to set up a “mechanism” to discuss export controls, mirroring a similar effort between Beijing and Washington, as the two trading superpowers seek to ease growing trade tensions, reports the Financial Times . Beijing also agreed to buy more EU agricultural goods and resolve issues including a backlog of licences for European infant formula makers following complaints about market barriers to its goods and services.

The moves indicated willingness between the two sides to engage after warnings from European officials about relations, with EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis saying earlier on Monday that they were in danger of drifting apart over issues such as unbalanced trade and the war in Ukraine.

“Both sides will establish a dialogue mechanism in the field of export controls,” said He Lifeng, leader of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s economic team, after a meeting with Dombrovskis, who is executive vice-president of the European Commission responsible for trade and economics.