Huawei launches industrial OS

Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched a new operating system (OS) for the National Energy Group specifically designed for the coal mining industry, reports Caixin . The OS will replace the Linux, Unix and Windows systems currently being used in mining equipment.

The new operating system, named Kuanghong in Chinese, is based on Huawei’s in-house HarmonyOS and is the first customized operating system developed by Huawei for industrial application.

The OS adds features, including a unified data protocol, which enables all underground mining equipment to use a single interface to transmit and gather data for analysis. The system is compatible with nearly 400 types of equipment used in coal mines.

Zhou Dechang, deputy director of the National Mine Safety Administration, said “this is a major technological revolution of the industry, which will minimize high-risk jobs, prevent workers from encountering disasters, free underground workers from heavy labor, and significantly improve the underground work environment.”

Huawei is now developing its own operating systems because it is banned from using Android software, which it previously used to run all of its technology.