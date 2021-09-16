Didi’s daily users down 30% after crackdown

China’s embattled ride-hailing app, Didi Chuxing, has seen its daily users fall by 30% since its US initial public offering (IPO) in June initiated a crackdown by Beijing, reports the Financial Times . In the days after Didi’s IPO, Chinese regulators banned the company from signing up any new customers while they carried out a data security investigation that is ongoing.

Data from Aurora Mobile, which researches the behavior of Chinese mobile users, show Didi’s average daily user count for August fell to 10.9 million, from 15.6 million in June. Its main rivals either increased their user numbers or saw them fall by a smaller proportion.

Regulators also ordered app stores to remove 25 of Didi’s other apps, including those that register new drivers. Didi shares have fallen more than 40% since the IPO and its rivals have begun to lure its customers away with promotions.