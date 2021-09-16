XPeng launch world first LiDAR-guided smart EV

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker XPeng Motors has launched the world’s first LiDAR-guided smart vehicle, reports the South China Morning Post . The premium edition of XPeng’s P5 all-electric sedan, called the 600P, will come fitted with the laser scanning technology provided by Livox, an affiliate of the drone maker DJI.

The cars will be ready for delivery to customers from late September with a catalogue price of RMB 223,900 ($34,800). A basic edition called the 460G is priced at RMB 157,900 yuan, without LiDAR (Laser Imaging, Detection and Ranging).

The launch of the P5 is the latest move by XPeng to chip away at Tesla’s lead in the world’s largest vehicle market, where three of every five new cars on Chinese roads will be powered by electricity by 2030, according to a UBS forecast.