Huawei set to start building first European factory in 2024

China’s Huawei Technologies will start building its mobile phone network equipment factory in France next year, a source familiar with the matter said, pressing ahead with its first plant in Europe even as some European governments curb the use of the firm’s 5G gear, reports the South China Morning Post . The company outlined plans for the factory with an initial investment of €200 million ($215.28 million) in 2020, but the roll-out was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the source said on Monday. They declined to be identified because they are not authorised to comment on this matter.

The source did not give a timeline for when the factory in Brumath, near Strasbourg, will be up and running. Huawei did not respond to a request for comment.

A French government source said the site was expected to open in 2025.