Huawei to release Harmony OS for smartphones, ending its dependence on Google Android

Huawei is set to release its own HarmonyOS 2.0 operating system on smartphones on June 2 which will end its reliance on Google Android, reported the South China Morning Post.

The release of HarmonyOS 2.0 was announced on the company’s official Weibo account. Millions of dollars were invested into the making of the new operating system, which works on multiple devices. They did not reveal if a new Huawei phone would be deployed alongside HarmonyOS.

Android and Apple’s iOS make up 99% of the smartphone operating systems global market share. This move by Huawei will terminate its reliance on Google’s Android operating system.