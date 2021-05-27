Beijing petitions France to restart debate on China-EU investment deal

Beijing petitioned France to help restart the debate on an investment treaty between China and the European Union (EU) after Brussels voted to halt further discussion on the topic until restrictions on European lawmakers were lifted, reported the South China Morning Post.

According to a statement made by China’s commerce ministry, minister Wang Wentao raised the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment in a call with the French minister delegate for foreign trade, Franck Riester.

“It is hoped that France will play an active role in boosting the signing and entry-into-effect of the pact as soon as possible,” said Wang. However, the EU parliament voted to put the investment deal on hold until Chinese sanctions on European individuals and institutions were lifted.