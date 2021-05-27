Tesla builds new Shanghai Data Center

Tesla announced a new data center in Shanghai amidst concerns that its cars threaten national security, reported Caixin.

The Shanghai data center will be used to store local user information and vehicle data. In a statement published on Tesla’s Weibo platform, the company announced that the data from all Tesla automobiles sold in China will be stored at the new data center.

Beijing’s recent developments on the collection of user data imposed tighter regulations over information used by automakers. As the company tries to accommodate tighter regulations, and with plans to build more data centers across China, Tesla agreed to provide auto owners access to the company’s vehicle information checking platform.