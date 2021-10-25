Huawei’s HarmonyOS runs 150m devices

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei’s operating system, HarmonyOS, now powers over 150 million devices from mobile phones to smart speakers, reports Caixin . The OS was launched two years ago and is expected to drive over 200 million devices by the end of 2021, making it the world’s fastest-growing operating system.

Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei’s Consumer Business Unit, said Huawei is working to bring the HarmonyOS to screens in drivers’ cockpits. An SUV equipped with HarmonyOS intelligent cockpit is expected to be launched as early as the end of this year, jointly developed by Huawei and Chongqing-based automaker Sokon Group.

Huawei launched HarmonyOS in 2019 as a countermeasure to U.S. sanctions that banned Android developer Google from doing business with it.