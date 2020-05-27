Huawei’s role in British networks comes under fresh review

The UK government is launching a review into Huawei Technologies as officials draw up a plan to reduce the Chinese tech giant’s involvement in new-generation mobile networks over the next three years, reported Caixin.

The British government is reevaluating its posture toward Huawei after the Trump administration imposed fresh US curbs this month on China’s largest technology company.

The UK now needs to assess the potential impact that the fresh US sanctions could have on British networks, officials said. That review will be conducted by the government’s National Cyber Security Centre.

“The security and resilience of our networks is of paramount importance,” a spokesperson for the British government said in an email. “Following the US announcement of additional sanctions against Huawei, the NCSC is looking carefully at any impact they could have to the UK’s networks.”