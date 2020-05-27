Trump ‘miffed’ with China, trade deal now less important: adviser

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is so “miffed” with Beijing over the novel coronavirus and other matters that the US-China trade deal is not as important to him as it once was, reported Reuters.

Speaking on Fox News Channel, Kudlow said the US-China “Phase 1” trade deal reached in January was intact for the moment, but that the Trump administration was watching to see whether Beijing meets the commitments it made.

“I think China is making a big mistake, frankly,” Kudlow told Fox Business Network in a subsequent interview on Hong Kong.

He said the Trump administration would welcome back any American company in Hong Kong or on the Chinese mainland that wanted to return to the United States. “We will do what we can for full expensing and pay the cost of moving if they return their supply chains and their production to the United States,” Kudlow said.