Increase in Chinese livestreaming service users in 2020, reaching 617 million

The China Association of Performing Arts released a report on Tuesday stating that the number of online livestreaming service users in China reached 617 million in 2020.

The China Daily reported that livestreaming was a growing market in China even prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the industry market estimated to be worth over RMB 193 billion (around $30 billion), in 2020.

By the end of the year, China had around 20 leading online livestreaming service platforms, nine of which are listed on the stock market. Overall, China has nearly 6,000 online business units qualified to offer livestreaming services.