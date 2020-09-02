Indian, Chinese commanders hold talks over mounting tensions

Indian and Chinese military commanders held talks for a second day on Tuesday following a new escalation in tensions along their contested border in the Ladakh region, reported the Associated Press.

Both of the Asian giants have accused the other of fresh provocations, including allegations of soldiers crossing into each other’s territory, months after their deadliest standoff in decades.

On Monday, India said its soldiers had thwarted “provocative” movements by China’s military on Saturday night. In turn, China’s defense ministry accused Indian troops of crossing established lines of control and creating provocations along the disputed border on Monday.

Both India and China have provided little information, but media in the two countries have given extensive coverage to the escalating tensions.