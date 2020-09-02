Xi stresses dual-cycle development for deepening overall reform

Chinese President Xi Jinping underlined the importance of promoting a dual-cycle development pattern relying on both domestic and international economic cycles, with the domestic cycle being the mainstay at an important meeting for deepening China’s overall reform on Tuesday, reported CGTN.

Xi emphasized that accelerating the formation of a new development pattern is a strategic decision made in accordance with China’s development stage, environment and conditions.

He added that the country will continue to make full use of the key strategy of reform to uphold and improve the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics, advance the modernization of China’s system and capacity for governance, promote deeper reforms and implement a higher level of openness, providing a strong impetus for building a new development pattern.