JD.com, Trip.com tie up as domestic travel comes back to life

China’s biggest online travel agency, Trip.com Group, has announced a deal with e-commerce giant JD.com. in which they will share traffic and resources as the domestic travel market restarts in the wake of country’s Covid-19 epidemic, reported Caixin.

In twin statements, the companies said Trip.com will bring competitively priced tickets to the table, while JD.com will offer its 8 million corporate and 400 million individual users, livestreaming resources and marketing prowess.

Under the deal, people will be able to buy Trip.com products and services on JD.com’s platform, and the company will become a “strategic supplier” to JD.com’s existing travel unit, a Trip.com spokesperson told Caixin. The spokesperson said the companies would not share user data.

The companies’ statements said they expect Trip.com products to start appearing on JD.com’s platforms by the second quarter of 2021.