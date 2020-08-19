Trump postpones trade talks with China

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he postponed the trade talks scheduled to have taken place over the weekend with China, reported Reuters.

Asked at an event in Yuma, Arizona if he will pull out of the trade deal with China, Trump said he would see. “I cancelled talks with China,” Trump said Tuesday in Yuma, Arizona. “I don’t want to talk to China right now.”

“What China did to the world was unthinkable,” Trump said, referring to the spread of the coronavirus.

The trade talks had been aimed at reviewing progress at the six-month mark of the phase one trade agreement between the two countries. Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He was supposed to hold a video conference call with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin but it was postponed indefinitely.