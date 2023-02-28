JPMorgan proposes cut-weight China in new bond index

JPMorgan has proposed an alternative to its popular index of Asian corporate bonds that slashes the weighting of Chinese issuers, following a financial crisis in the country’s real estate market that has choked off new issuance from the highly indebted sector, reports the Financial Times .

The new version of the JPMorgan Asia Credit index (JACI) would seek to compensate for a lack of new dollar bond sales by Chinese property groups—almost all of which have been frozen out of international markets for more than a year—by adding corporate debt from other Asia-Pacific countries, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Those additions would take China’s weighting in the new index to roughly 30%, the person said, compared with about 43% in the existing benchmark, which is followed by fund managers with more than $85 billion in assets under management. The alternative index would expand to include Japanese and Australian issuers, weighted at about 20 and 10% respectively.