TikTok banned on Canadian government devices

Canada on Monday announced a ban on Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from government-issued devices, saying it presents an “unacceptable” level of risk to privacy and security, adding to the growing rift between the two countries, reports Nikkei Asia . The move underscores the growing lobby against TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, over concerns of its proximity to Beijing and hold over user data across the world.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that his government was looking carefully at how to ensure Canadians’ online safety. “This may be a first step, it may be the only step we need to take,” he said referring to the action against TikTok.

As government bans TikTok on work phones, “many Canadians, businesses and private individuals will reflect on the security of their own data and perhaps make choices in consequence,” he said.