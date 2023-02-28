Chinese phones, cars gain Russian market share

Western sanctions imposed on Russia during the Ukraine war have created an opening for Chinese-made autos and electronics to expand their market share in the country, reports Nikkei Asia . The Chinese groups Chery Automobile, Great Wall Motor and Geely Automobile captured a combined 16.5% of sales of new passenger cars and small commercial vehicles in Russia for 2022, up from 6.3% the year before, the Association of European Businesses reports.

Chery increased Russian sales by 31% to 53,000 autos, though Geely’s volume slipped by 0.7% to 24,000 vehicles.

Chinese brands’ market share is on track to surpass one-quarter this year, Russian media report, as the automakers benefit from the ease of maintaining parts supplies from China.