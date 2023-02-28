China issues new digitalization plan

China has issued a plan calling for accelerated development of 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), data centres and supercomputing technologies, with these new engines expected to lead future digital growth, reports the South China Morning Post . An acceleration of digitalization is crucial to fully promoting China’s “great rejuvenation,” according to a road map released by the State Council on Monday, which calls for the construction of a “digital China.”

The country aims to make significant progress in digitalization by 2025, and reach “world-leading levels” by 2035, according to the plan.

Digital infrastructure and data resources will be the main foundations of China’s grand plan, according to the State Council. The country also aims to promote the digital transition of its economy, governance, culture, society and business sectors, while strengthening digital innovation and security.