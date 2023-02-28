70% approval rate for US-China export licenses in 2022

The US Commerce Department and other government agencies approved about 69.9% of export license applications involving China in the 2022 budget year, according to written testimony made public ahead of a US House hearing Tuesday, reports Reuters .

“Approvals of any licenses involving (China) are not loopholes in our controls,” Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan F. Estevez said, adding “license applications for (China) had an average processing time of approximately 77 days, which was significantly longer than the average processing time of approximately 40 days for all cases.”

At the hearing titled “Combating the Generational Challenge of CCP Aggression” Estevez will tell lawmakers China “remains a huge focus of our enforcement efforts, and we will continue to prioritize this work in the coming year.”