Middle East tech fund hires JD.com exec for China deals

Abu Dhabi artificial intelligence company G42’s $10 billion tech fund has hired a former executive from Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com as it expands its footprint across Asia, people with knowledge of the matter said, reports Bloomberg .

The 42X Fund has appointed Jason Hu, who was previously head of strategic investments at JD.com, to lead its Shanghai office, the people said. It’s also hired several other members for the China team, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Hu has been with JD.com since 2019, after previously working as a managing director at Chinese buyout firm CDH Investments and serving as a managing partner at Cathay Capital Private Equity, his LinkedIn profile shows. He also did a stint as a consultant at Bain & Co. earlier in his career.