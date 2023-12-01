JSW, SAIC form India JV for green mobility

Indian conglomerate JSW Group and China’s SAIC Motor have formed a joint venture in India with a focus on green mobility and to develop the electric vehicle ecosystem, the two companies said in a statement on Thursday, reports Reuters . JSW will take a 35% stake in the new Indian joint venture, the companies said.

SAIC already has a presence in India through its fully owned unit MG Motor India but has struggled to grow its presence in the country after Chinese investments faced increased scrutiny from New Delhi.

The new joint venture with JSW will also support growth of SAIC’s MG in India by increasing locally sourced auto parts, expanding the production capacity and growing its charging infrastructure, the companies said.