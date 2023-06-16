Kura Sushi opens first China store

Conveyor-belt sushi chain Kura Sushi opened its first mainland China location Thursday in Shanghai, aiming to have 100 outlets in the world’s second-largest economy by 2033 as locals resume dining out after long COVID shutdowns, reports Nikkei Asia . “Shanghai is home to so many Japanese restaurants and already has the foundation for appreciating conveyor-belt sushi,” Kazuto Kondo, head of the Japanese chain’s Shanghai arm, told a news conference the same day. The company will “shift its overseas openings into high gear as a global restaurant chain,” he said.

The new location boasts a prime spot inside a popular shopping center easily accessible via three subway lines. As with locations in Japan, the Shanghai restaurant features a smart system where customers can dine without coming into contact with staff or touching any store devices—from using a touchless screen to enter the number of people in their parties to paying their bills.

The menu features items limited to China, such as salmon tataki sold for RMB 12 ($1.70) per plate, as well as familiar dishes from Japan, including broiled eel, which costs RMB 24. About 80% of the ingredients are procured in China, the company said.