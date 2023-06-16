Kura Sushi opens first China store

Conveyor-belt sushi chain Kura Sushi opened its first mainland China location Thursday in Shanghai, aiming to have 100 outlets in the world’s second-largest economy by 2033 as locals resume dining out after long COVID shutdowns, reports Nikkei Asia. “Shanghai is home to so many Japanese restaurants and already has the foundation for appreciating conveyor-belt sushi,” Kazuto Kondo, head of the Japanese chain’s Shanghai arm, told a news conference the same day. The company will “shift its overseas openings into high gear as a global restaurant chain,” he said.
The new location boasts a prime spot inside a popular shopping center easily accessible via three subway lines. As with locations in Japan, the Shanghai restaurant features a smart system where customers can dine without coming into contact with staff or touching any store devices—from using a touchless screen to enter the number of people in their parties to paying their bills.
The menu features items limited to China, such as salmon tataki sold for RMB 12 ($1.70) per plate, as well as familiar dishes from Japan, including broiled eel, which costs RMB 24. About 80% of the ingredients are procured in China, the company said.
You must log in to post a comment.