Tech trade between China, South Korea drops in May

The once-formidable trade in semiconductors between China and South Korea continued to decline in May, according to the latest data from Beijing and Seoul, amid geopolitical tensions that have changed the chip supply chain landscape in Asia, reports the South China Morning Post . South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Thursday reported that the country’s information and communications technology (ICT) exports—including semiconductors, displays and smartphones—to mainland China and Hong Kong fell more than 30% in May from a year earlier.

Semiconductor shipments from South Korea to China saw a 35.7% year-on-year drop in May, as trade in memory chips plunged 53.1% owing to sluggish demand, according to the ministry.

While the ministry did not provide a breakdown by country for its chip exports, it said China accounted for about 40% of South Korea’s total chip exports.