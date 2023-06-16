Siemens to invest big in China, Singapore factories

The German industrial conglomerate Siemens has announced significant investments in factories in China and Singapore, as it pursues a strategy of diversifying in Asia while expanding in the Chinese market despite growing geopolitical tensions, reports the Financial Times . Chief executive Roland Busch told a news conference in Singapore on Thursday that Siemens would invest €2 billion globally this year to increase its manufacturing capacity, starting with a factory expansion in China and the opening of a high-tech plant in the city-state.

The doubling down on China comes after Busch had described it as a driver of technological innovation, but Siemens is also hedging against overreliance on a country where US restrictions have been making it difficult to operate—by choosing Singapore as a hub for exports into south and south-east Asia.

“I avoid the word decoupling, because decoupling means deciding either/or and nobody wants to do that . . . the difference is diversification, which is looking at how you can serve more markets . . . which makes you at the same time more resilient,” Busch told reporters on Thursday.