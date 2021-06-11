Law passed to counter foreign sanctions

China passed a law on Thursday aimed at countering foreign sanctions while resisting US and EU pressure over trade, technology, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang, reported Reuters.

Entities involved in the implementation of discriminatory practices against Chinese citizens or entities could be put on an anti-sanctions list. Entities on the list could be denied entry or be expelled from China. Their assets may be withheld, and they could be restricted from doing business with entities in China.

The new law intends to provide predictable measures for China to retaliate against foreign sanctions. The National People’s Congress (NPC) standing committee, China’s top legislature, passed the law on Thursday.