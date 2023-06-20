Meizu and Polestar partner to build Chinese OS

Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar said on Monday it had formed a joint venture with Xingji Meizu to build an operating system for Polestar cars sold in China that will offer the latest smart technologies in its vehicles, reports Reuters . The venture represents a further push by the Geely group to adapt cars specifically for Chinese consumers. Meizu is owned by Geely chairman Li Shufu, who is also one of Polestar’s largest investors and controls its largest shareholder, Volvo Cars.

Polestar, which currently makes all of its cars in China, said the new operating system would be based on Xingji Meizu’s Flyme Auto system which it launched earlier this year, and would link up with in-car apps and customers’ mobile phones.

The Swedish group said it would own 49% of the JV and Xingji Meizu 51%, providing $98 million and $102 million in funding respectively.