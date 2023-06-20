Tencent rolls out corporate LLM

Chinese social media and gaming giant Tencent Holdings has launched its industry-oriented large language model (LLM) service aimed at a wide array of traditional sectors from finance to media, making it the latest of China’s Big Tech firms to join the ChatGPT-frenzy, reports the South China Morning Post . The Shenzhen-based company’s cloud arm launched its LLM as a model-as-a-service [MaaS] solution at a technical event held on Monday in Beijing, according to a post published to its official WeChat account.

LLMs are deep language learning models that respond to textual user prompts in a human-like fashion, and provide the technology underpinning for ChatGPT, the chat bot developed by Microsoft-backed start-up OpenAI.

Tencent Cloud’s LLM solutions will cater to industries ranging from finance, media, travel to education, with clients including China’s state media China Media Group, the Shanghai University, and Fujian Big Data Group among others, according to the WeChat post.