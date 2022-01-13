Metaverse trademarks still sought after despite warnings

Chinese firms are still clamoring to register metaverse-related trademarks, despite warnings from Beijing over the risks linked to the new concept, reports the South China Morning Post . As of Sunday, more than 1,360 Chinese companies, mainly technology firms, have applied to register metaverse-related trademarks, a leap from three months ago when only 130 companies had filed such applications.

The number of individual metaverse-related trademark applications as of Sunday had reached 8,534, as it is common for businesses to apply for multiple trademarks.

For example, NetEase, China’s second largest video games company after Tencent Holdings, has applied to register 26 trademarks related to metaverse, including names such as “metaverse satellite” and “metaverse exhibition”, the report added.