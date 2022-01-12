UK court fines Chinese sports broadcaster

The Premier League, the world’s most-watched sports league, has been awarded $213 million by London’s High Court after the breakdown of a broadcast deal with China’s PPLive Sports International, reports Reuters . The Premier League ended their contract with PPLive in September 2020 after the broadcaster, part of the retail group Suning that also owns Serie A club Inter Milan, defaulted on payments due in March and June that year.

Judge Peter Fraser ruled that PPLive owed the Premier League payments of $210.3 million and $2.673 million as part of the deal’s live action and clips package agreements, respectively, as well as interest.

“The Premier League welcomes the judgment handed down by the High Court today relating to non-payment of fees by PPLive, its former broadcast partner in China,” the league said in a statement.