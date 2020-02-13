Mobile World Congress canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The wireless industry scrapped its biggest annual showcase after the coronavirus outbreak sparked an exodus of participants, roiling telecom companies just as they’re preparing to roll out new 5G services, reported Caixin.

It’s the first time in MWC Barcelona’s 33-year history that organizers have called off the event, which draws more than 100,000 participants from across the world to check out the latest innovations, pitch to investors and do deals.

“The global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible” to hold the event, said John Hoffman, chief executive officer of conference organizer GSMA.