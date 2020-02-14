US business lobby says coronavirus unlikely to halt purchase agreements in phase one trade deal

The head of an American business lobbying group said on Thursday that he was confident that China will still meet its phase one trade deal commitments to massively increase purchases of US goods and services despite the coronavirus crisis, reported the South China Morning Post.

Craig Allen, president of the US-China Business Council (USCBC), said that the business slowdown in China could affect the timing of purchases, but both governments were committed to meeting the targets. The group represents US companies doing business in and with China.

While China’s commitment to increase purchases of US manufactured goods, farm products, energy and services by $200 billion by the end of 2021 was “aggressive,” he said US industry was ready to meet the challenge.

“The coronavirus doesn’t change any of that, though it might affect the timeline,” Allen told a news conference in Washington.