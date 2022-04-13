More Covid-related factory closures in Shanghai

An increasing number of factories in and around Shanghai are putting a stop to production due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns in the area, reports The Wall Street Journal . Analysts said Shanghai-area manufacturers were having more trouble getting parts delivered because China’s restrictions on movement are making it difficult for trucks to enter the region. That means some factories can’t operate normally even if they manage to keep workers on the job.

Pegatron, a major assembler of Apple products, said Tuesday it has temporarily suspended production at factories in Shanghai and nearby Jiangsu province in compliance with local government requirements.

Taiwan-based Pegatron makes the Apple iPhone and other products in Shanghai and Jiangsu. It is the second-largest assembler of iPhones after Foxconn Technology Group.