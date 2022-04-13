Some of Huawei’s Russian operations put on hold

Embattled Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, already experiencing the effects of US sanctions, has furloughed some local Russian employees and suspended new contracts with operators, reports the South China Morning Post .

Huawei has furloughed part of its staff in its Moscow office for a month in April after suspending all orders in the market, according to a report by Forbes Russia, which was published last week and cited anonymous sources. The company has also cut jobs at the marketing department, but employees from China still came into the office, according to the report.

The move comes as companies still operating in the country scramble to avoid secondary sanctions from the US and Europe following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The US Treasury Department issued a number of new sanctions earlier this month in a move seen as a warning to Chinese firms.