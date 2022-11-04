More than 70,000 China-made Teslas shipped in October

Tesla delivered 71,704 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in October, down 14% from a record high in the previous month, according to a report released on Thursday by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), reports Reuters . The US EV maker delivered 83,135 cars in September, setting a record for Tesla’s Shanghai factory since production began in December 2019. October production was still higher than a year earlier.

Tesla was the second best-selling electric vehicle maker in China last month after BYD, which shipped 217,518 cars, the CPCA said.

Tesla has cut starter prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China, reversing a trend of price increases across the industry amid signs of softening demand in the world’s largest auto market.