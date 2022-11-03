UBS chair states global bankers are “very pro-China”

Global bankers are all “very pro-China,” UBS chair Colm Kelleher said at a financial forum in Hong Kong, where Chinese officials sought to woo rattled international investors on Wednesday, reports the Financial Times . Hong Kong is seeking to boost its status as an international financial center at the conference, after a clampdown on civil society and years of strict pandemic restrictions triggered an exodus and raised concerns the city was losing business to rival Asian hub Singapore.

Chinese officials used pre-recorded video interviews to reassure international investors of the country’s economic strength as it battles a property sector crisis and flagging growth induced by its strict zero-COVID policy.

“We’re not reading the American press, we actually buy the [China] story,” said Kelleher, chair of the world’s biggest wealth manager. “But it is a bit [of a matter of] waiting for zero-COVID to open up in China to see what will happen.”