Three Chinese firms told to divest from Canada lithium deals

Canada’s government ordered three Chinese firms to divest from a trio of small lithium miners based in the country, days after introducing tougher rules on foreign investments in the nation’s critical minerals sectors, reports the South China Morning Post .

Sinomine (Hong Kong) Rare Metals Resources is required to divest in Vancouver-based Power Metals Corp, while Chengze Lithium International (also based in Hong Kong) must exit from Calgary-based Lithium Chile. Zangge Mining Investment (Chengdu), was ordered to divest from Ultra Lithium, based in Vancouver, Canada’s federal government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The government ordered the divestiture after a “rigorous scrutiny” of foreign firms by Canada’s national security and intelligence community, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement.